Lee Jong Suk’s ‘Big Mouth’ breaks personal record; Kim Sejeong’s ‘Today’s Webtoon’ increases in ratings

The 9th episode of MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth' , aired on August 26th, recorded 11.7% in the metropolitan area and 11.5% nationwide, breaking its own record once again, taking first place in the Friday-Saturday drama. continued the honor. In particular, the decisive moment when it was revealed that Gucheon Mayor Choi Do Ha (Kim Joo Heon) was an accomplice in the Gucheon Hospital murder case soared up to 13.2%, surprising everyone.

According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company on August 27th, the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Today's Webtoon', which aired the day before, recorded 2.9% (national standard) in viewer ratings. This is a 0.7% increase from the previous broadcast of 2.2%. The highest viewership rating at the moment was 4.8%.

On this day's broadcast, the neon webtoon editor Jang Man Cheol (Park Ho San), Onmaum (Kim Sejeong) and Koo Jun Young (Nam Yun Soo) persuade Ma Hae Gyu (Kim Yong Seok) to complete the webtoon remake contract. Next, Kim Young Shin (Woo Jung Won), the representative of the competitor Youngtoon, visited Seok Ji Hyeong (Choi Daniel) and offered the post of editor-in-chief. At the end of the broadcast, Man Cheol Jang found out that Seok Ji Hyung had received a job offer, and ran into him, creating tension.

The series tells the story of an underperforming lawyer who gets caught up in a murder case. In order to survive and protect his family, he digs into a huge conspiracy among the privileged upper classes. Lee Jong Suk played the role of Park Chang Ho, a third-rate lawyer with a ten percent success rate, called ‘Big Mouth’ by his legal acquaintances due to his tendency to speak before acting. His life is suddenly in danger when he is mistaken for a genius con man known as ‘Big Mouse’.

