Lee Jong Suk’s ‘Big Mouth’ & Kim Sejeong’s ‘Today’s Webtoon’ start off with good ratings in Week 1

MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth', which was first aired on July 29th, recorded an audience rating of 6.2% nationwide, 6.3% in the metropolitan area. 'Big Mouth' marked the beginning of a tragedy that shook the daily lives of Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, an ordinary couple.

Kim Sejeong poured 'all her heart' from the first broadcast. From action to 100% comedy, to stepping up to the 'trend', he showed all the skills he had accumulated. The first episode of this day had a rating of 4.1% nationwide and 4.0% in the metropolitan area, and rose to a high of 5.3% at the moment, signaling a smooth start. The 2049 viewer rating was 1.8%.

Regarding ‘Big Mouth’, this is a huge comeback drama for Lee Jong Suk and it has already shown a lot of promise from the first episode itself. The drama talks about Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) working as a lawyer with a measly 10% winning rate. He is a talkative person and, because of this, people call him Big Mouth. He happens to get involved in a murder case and he is somehow fingered as genius swindler Big Mouse. Due to this, Park Chang Ho finds himself in a life-threatening situation.

Meanwhile, Go Mi Ho (YoonA) is Park Chang Ho’s wife and she works as a nurse. She has a beautiful appearance and a personality that is both wise and brave. She helped her husband become a lawyer by supporting him financially and psychologically. Go Mi Ho learns that Park Chang Ho is suspected to be the genius swindler Big Mouse and attempts to clear her husband's name.

Kim Sejeong’s ‘Today’s Webtoon’ comes after her successful stint in ‘Business Proposal’ and now with the latest drama, she is even crazier and funnier but with a dream about her job. The drama follows her as she dives into the world of webtoons

