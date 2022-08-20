Lee Jong Suk’s ‘Big Mouth’ makes personal record in ratings; Kim Sejeong’s ‘Today’s Webtoon’ dips in rating

The 7th episode of MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth', aired on August 19th, recorded 11.4 percent in the metropolitan area and 11.2 percent nationwide. , firmly maintained the No. 1 spot for Friday-Saturday dramas. In particular, the scene where Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) complained of stomach pain and was taken to the hospital soared up to 13.2 percent. Kim Sejeong’s ‘Today’s Webtoon’ dips to average ratings of 2.5 percent in episode 7.

The drama follows On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong) who used to be a judo athlete. Her life revolved around the sport, but an injury ended her career in judo. She then got her first job in a webtoon editorial department. She has a hard time adjusting to her job as a webtoon editor and the people at her work. Through all the difficulties she faces, On Ma Eum grows as a person and a webtoon editor.

Big Mouth follows Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) who works as a lawyer with a measly 10% winning rate. He is a talkative person and, because of this, people call him Big Mouth. He happens to get involved in a murder case and he is somehow fingered as genius swindler Big Mouse. Due to this, Park Chang Ho finds himself in a life-threatening situation.

Meanwhile, Go Mi Ho (YoonA) is Park Chang Ho’s wife and she works as a nurse. She has a beautiful appearance and a personality that is both wise and brave. She helped her husband become a lawyer by supporting him financially and psychologically. Go Mi Ho learns that Park Chang Ho is suspected to be the genius swindler Big Mouse and attempts to clear her husband's name.

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye is GLOWING in first full face selfie after giving birth to her and Choi Tae Joon’s baby boy

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you watched the dramas? Let us know in the comments below.