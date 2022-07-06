Lee Jong Suk stars in fierce character posters for upcoming drama ‘Big Mouth’ with Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

Upcoming K-drama ‘Big Mouth’ has finally found its way to the people after multiple setbacks including a change of broadcasting station. Having found its new home at MBC, the drama comes with large expectations from the fans as it is the comeback drama of Hallyu superstar Lee Jong Suk who has returned after completing his mandatory military service. The actor himself seems to be ready for another superhit show, having shown an ever-growing fan following for his past dramas.

The latest update from the drama comes in the form of character posters of the lead character and titular role of Big Mouse aka Park Chang Ho, played by Lee Jong Suk. ‘Big Mouth’ shows him as an incompetent but willing lawyer with only a measly 10 percent success rate. On being wrongfully imprisoned in a murder case, he is pushed around by the many merciless inmates only to turn on them later.

In order to save his family, Park Chang Ho turns into a brutal and notorious swindler named Big Mouse who fears none. He overtakes the fight scene in the prison and turns his life around by a full circle.

The first character poster shows him with a fierce look in his eyes, dressed in prison clothes with bruises on his face. He stares ahead, ready to uncover the truth behind a big conspiracy involving the privileged class.

The second character poster displays his walk in the prison surrounded by guards, fearless, and headstrong. Other inmates with their fists up in the air can be seen in the same photo, making us curious.

‘Big Mouth’ premieres on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).

