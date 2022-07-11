Lee Jong Suk stars in three crucial moments from his life in ‘Big Mouth’ in newly released stills

MBC’s ‘Big Mouth’ is raising expectations for its premiere taking place later this month and who better than the titular Big Mouse himself to promote the show. Actor Lee Jong Suk will be making his small screen return after 4 years by starring in the role of Park Chang Ho aka Big Mouse.

In the new still released by MBC, we can spot him in the three very different places in his life. The first photo shows him as the changed man when he announces himself as the real Big Mouse, a known notorious conman. He is dressed in prison uniform with intent shining in his eyes.

The second photo shows him in a distressed moment in his life as the lawyer with a meager 10 per cent winning rate. This time he is in a fitted suit with a worried look in his eyes.

The third still is from the moment that changes everything in his life. The time and place where the transition takes place. Park Chang Ho is in the driver’s seat of a car that meets a crash and he is caught in the midst. Glass shards and blood flying around him, a lifeless person lies with his eyes closed.

The caption highlights his changeover from a talkative lawyer dubbed as Big Mouth to a swindler Big Mouse, infamous for his deeds. Check out the fresh released stills from upcoming noir drama ‘Big Mouth’ below.

‘Big Mouth’ airs its first episode on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).

