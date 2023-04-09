Lee Jong Suk surprises with new selfie after months; Fans wonder if actor will take on another K-drama soon

South Korean actor and model Lee Jong Suk is no stranger to fame. Having debuted with his first mainstream acting role in ‘Prosecutor Princess’ followed by gaining attention through a small role in ‘Secret Garden’, only to earn his breakout performance in ‘School 2013’, his journey has been quite the fabulous one. In 2022, marking his return to the entertainment industry following his discharge from the military on completion of his mandatory duty, Lee Jong Suk participated in two projects, film ‘Decibel’ where he took on his second-ever negative role followed by acting as the lead character in ‘Big Mouth’, not counting his cameo in ‘The Witch : Part 2. The Other One’.

Lee Jong Suk’s new selfie

On April 9, Lee Jong Suk finally updated his Instagram with a much awaited selfie of himself. He could be seen looking fresh as ever, flaunting his handsomeness. He has captioned the photo, ‘The time is already..!?’ followed by the emoji of a flower indicating the ongoing spring season in South Korea currently. He can be seen with a dandelion seed in his hand, ready to blow it away in the wind. Fans quickly acknowledged his return to social media after a long time and shared their love for the actor, asking him for any updates on his next project and his plans for 2023.

Lee Jong Suk and IU

The actor made the internet go into a frenzy as he thanked a special person while receiving the Dasang at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. After initially not revealing who the said person was, the actor confirmed his romantic relationship with singer and actress IU who he has previously worked alongside while acting as the MC for SBS’ music show ‘Inkigayo’. The two hosted the show in 2012 and have continued to be friends, only beginning to date after the actor’s discharge from the military.

Since then many have noted IU singing at Lee Jong Suk’s brother’s wedding, as well as the two owning ‘couple items’. The ‘Pinocchio’ star was also spotted sporting a merchandise cap from IU’s ‘Golden Hour’ concert making the fans swoon at their relationship.

