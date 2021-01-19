Lee Jong Suk in talks for his FIRST film since military discharge; Actor offered a role in Decibel

It has been just a couple of weeks since Lee Jong Suk was discharged from his military training and he's already in talks for his comeback.

Lee Jong Suk has been offered a role in an upcoming South Korean movie. The actor was recently discharged from the military and it seems like he has been surrounded with offers. It was previously revealed that the actor has been approached for a special appearance in the movie "The Witch 2”. Now, it has been reported that the actor has been offered a role in the Korean movie Decibel. The news of his addition to the cast of the movie was reported by iMBC.

While the report said that he has been roped in, Lee Jong Suk’s agency A-MAN said that the actor has been offered a role but he is yet to sign the dotted lines. “Lee Jong Suk has received an offer to star in ‘Decibel,’ and he is positively reviewing the offer," his agency said, as per a Soompi report. Back in December 2020, Sports Kyunghyang reported that Kim Rae Won, Jung Sang Hoon, and Park Byung Eun have also been approached for a role in the movie.

Decibel (working title) revolves around a bomb placed in the heart of the city. The bomb responds to sound. The terror attack takes place after an incident occurs in a submarine a year before the bomb is discovered. Submarine commander, reporter, and a member of the Defense Security Support Command unite to fight and stop the bomb from exploding. Kim Rae Won has been offered the role of Navy submarine commander Kang Do Young, Jung Sang Hoon is in talks to play reporter Oh Dae Oh and Park Byung Eun has been tapped to play a member of the Defense Security Support Command.

