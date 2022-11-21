Lee Jong Suk tests positive for COVID-19; Upcoming promotional schedule for Decibel cancelled

South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk has received a positive result of his PCR test for COVID-19. After a staff member from his movie’s promotions developed a cold, the actor took the test which gave a positive result.

Lee Jong Suk’s agency, High Zium Studio, revealed in a statement that on November 20, the actor received a positive result on a self-test kit, after which he immediately took a PCR test and was diagnosed with COVID-19. Hence Lee Jong Suk has cancelled all his scheduled activities for the film 'Decibel' and is self-isolating. The actor will be getting treated according to the guidelines set by the government healthcare authorities.

As the actor tested positive on the self-kit test on November 20, the next schedule which involved him greeting moviegoers was halted soon after.

Decibel

The latest Korean movie catching the attention of the masses is Decibel. It stars Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk, Cha Eun Woo, Jung Sang Hoon, and Park Byung Eun in the main roles. The story of the film revolves around a special type of audio bomb that is implanted across the city by a bomb designer. He calls out a former naval deputy commander to ensure that his plan is carried out with the right amount of terror, threatening to blow up crowd-filled places.

Lee Jong Suk plays the role of the villain, the bomb designer who was also a Navy captain once. Kim Rae Won is the ex-deputy commander fighting against all odds to save the people. Decibel premiered on November 16 and is currently playing across cinemas around South Korea. A lot of attention is being paid to Lee Jong Suk’s negative role following his absolute capture of the fans’ hearts on his K-drama return with ‘Big Mouth’ earlier in the year.