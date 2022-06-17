Lee Jong Suk transforms into a convicted lawyer in first stills for MBC’s upcoming drama ‘Big Mouth’

In MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth', the first stills of Lee Jong Suk, who will be starring in the role of Park Chang Ho, a third-rate lawyer who was framed for a terrible one overnight, are drawing attention. The drama will be broadcasted for the first time in July following 'Doctor Lawyer'.

The character Park Chang Ho, played by Lee Jong Suk in the drama, is a third-rate lawyer with a win rate of 10%, called the 'Big Mouth' because of his talkative personality. Thanks to his disastrous win rate, not only the monthly rent for the office, but also the salary of the father-in-law who serves as the secretary has been pushed back. His wife Go Mi Ho (YoonA), who could not bear this, announces a 'divorce', and the frustrating reality that does not get better no matter how hard he tries, gradually tightens Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk).

In the released stills, one can see the change of Park Chang Ho, who has become a genius con artist 'Big Mouth' from a talkative lawyer. Even though he may be teased as a 'third-rate lawyer', he has always had a professional appearance with straight attire, but he draws attention by showing his scarred appearance in a prison uniform.

It is a look of disappointment that has given up everything, but the eyes of Park Chang Ho are shining, suggesting a new storm to come. We wonder if Park Chang Ho will be able to survive in a prison full of vicious criminals. As such, 'Big Mouth' predicts the transformation of Lee Jong Suk's acting, which will express the fluctuations of emotions that are swirling through Park Chang Ho, whose life has been changed due to the operation of a huge power.

