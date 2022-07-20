Lee Jong Suk, YoonA, Kim Ju Hun & more look cataclysmic in special posters for ‘Big Mouth’

Lee Jong Suk tackles the problem by the throat as he challenges his existence as a chatterbox and turns it into a force to be reckoned with. Embodying the character of Park Chang Ho- a lawyer dubbed Big Mouth with a measly 10 percent success rate, he lands in trouble after getting involved in a murder case unknowingly.

As he ends up in prison, Park Chang Ho has to save himself from being beaten to death and learn inmate politics. He is met with the fear of harm to his family which includes his dear wife Go Mi Ho, played by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. Soon, with no choice but to concede to the dark side, he takes on being Big Mouth- a sinister conman.

In the new special posters shared on July 20, ahead of the drama’s premiere fast approaching, Lee Jong Suk is his new and fierce self as Big Mouth. Bruises on his face and a determination to uncover the truth in his eyes, the poster is depictive of the character Park Chang Ho.

Furthermore, YoonA as Go Mi Ho, looks refined and ready to take on the curve balls thrown at her. Kim Joo Hun stars as Choi Do ha, the mayor with a puzzled expression on his face. Ok Ja Yeon portrays the role of Hyun Joo Hee, the wife of the mayor. Yang Kyong Won as Gong Ji Hoon, is the game changer on the show. Check out the posters below.

‘Big Mouth’ is set to premiere on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).

