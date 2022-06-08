Lee Jong Suk, YoonA, Kwak Dong Yeon & more attend the script reading for 'Big Mouse'

All eyes are on the upcoming release of MBC’s 'Big Mouse' starring Lee Jong Suk, YoonA, Kwak Dong Yeon, Ok Ja Yeon, Kim Ju Hun, and Yang Kyung Won. Set to premiere in July 2022 following the completion of 'Doctor Lawyer', photos from the cast attending the script reading have been released by MBC.

You can check out the post below.

Disney+ has also announced 'Big Mouse' as one of its releases for the year, so international fans can catch the show.

'Big Mouse' tells us the story of a struggling lawyer who finds himself stuck in the middle of a murder case. His lack of success keeps him from paying off his monthly rent as he keeps finding trouble. Strange occurrences have him fearing the safety of his family so he decides to look into a conspiracy case involving some of the most influential and rich families of the country.

Interestingly, 'Big Mouse' heads into a premiere on MBC instead of tvN where it was initially scheduled for a release. The broadcasting station revealed that it would be discussing a possible Friday-Saturday schedule, that it has recently established, to bank on the success of its previous shows, 'The Veil', 'The Red Sleeve', and 'Tracer'.

The drama marks the return of Lee Jong Suk to the small screen after completing his mandatory military service. Making a comeback after 3 years, following the release of 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' opposite Lee Na Young in 2019.

Are you looking forward to the release of 'Big Mouse'?

