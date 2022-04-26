Lee Jong Suk, YoonA, Kwak Dong Yeon starrer MBC’s upcoming drama ‘Big Mouse’ releasing in THIS month

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouse', which will visit viewers in July 2022, is about a lawyer with a win rate of 10% accidentally takes charge of the murder case because of the intelligent con artist ‘Big Mouse’ and now its on him to protect his family and he becomes a dependable lawyer who digs into the true face of the privileged class, which is stained with a huge conspiracy.

In particular, with the participation of creators Jang Young Cheol and Jeong Kyung Soon , who have written numerous well-made dramas including 'Vagabond', he has a strong fan base with various works such as 'Hotel Del Luna', 'Doctors', 'While You Were Sleeping', and 'Startup'.

Above all, two unique actors, Lee Jong Suk (Park Chang Ho) and YoonA (Go Mi Ho), who meet as a couple fighting a huge conspiracy and are in the spotlight of global fans. The rest of the cast are Kim Joo Heon (Choi Do Ha), Ok Ja Yeon (Hyun Joo Hee), Yang Kyung Won (Gong Ji Hoon), and Kwak Dong Yeon (Jerry) and with such amazing actors in the drama has the fans excited for the premiere.

The production team of 'Big Mouse' said, "We will do our best to bring a drama that does not disappoint viewers' expectations as many have been waiting for a long time, so please look forward to it." 'Big Mouse', which will show an excellent drama of a scale that has never been seen before, will be broadcast for the first time in July following the MBC Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor Lawyer'.

Will you be watching the drama? Let us know in the comments below.