Lee Jong Suk, YoonA starrer ‘Big Mouse’ to change broadcast stations from tvN to THIS station

As a result of media reports on April 14th, 'Big Mouse' is set to appear as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC in mid-July. It was previously known that it would be aired on tvN, but it was suddenly moved to MBC. After establishing a new Friday-Saturday drama, MBC has achieved good results in viewer ratings such as 'The Veil', 'The Red Sleeve', and 'Tracer'. In this regard, MBC announced that it was "a work under discussion”.

‘Big Mouse’ depicts the life of Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk)—an unsuccessful lawyer— who has a win percentage of only 10 percent. Those around him call him a big mouth: for talking grandiosity but showing no substance. He is so bad off that he can’t afford to pay the monthly rent for his office nor pay his office manager, who is also his father-in-law, on time.

Bizarre incidents begin taking place once he coincidentally takes charge of a murder case. Now, he must use all his powers to push through and fight the evils that he comes across as he solves the case. He must protect himself and his family and penalize the bad guys in a world of conspiracies and overpowering greed.

YoonA has been set as the lead opposite Lee Jong Suk, playing the role of Go Mi Ho, Park Chang Ho’s wife. She’s also the person who made him a lawyer. During her college days, she was graceful and reserved, but now, she is bold and foul-mouthed.

Director Oh Choong Hwan of 'Hotel Del Luna', 'Startup', and 'While You Were Sleeping' will direct and writer Haram writes the script. Writers Jang Young Cheol and Jung Kyung Soon, who have written major works such as 'Vagabond', 'Beyond Evil', and 'Empress Ki'. also participate as creators.

