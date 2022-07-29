Lee Jong Suk & YoonA talk about playing a married couple in ‘Big Mouth’

‘Big Mouth’, the soon-to-be released K-drama of the noir, thriller genre stars actors Lee Jong Suk, Lim Yoona, Kim Juhun, Ok Jayeon, and Yang Kyungwon in main roles. Director Oh Choong Hwan, along with the cast of the show attended the online press conference of ‘Big Mouth’ on July 29.

During the event, leads Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA were asked about their individual roles as Park Chang Ho and Go Mi Ho respectively, as well as their thoughts on being a married couple in the series. Talking about their chemistry and their reaction when they first found out that they will be portraying as a couple, Lee Jong Suk said, “We’ve known each other for a long time so I looked forward to it. There were a lot of expectations from the viewers about our pairing but a lot of times we were physically separated from each other [while acting]. There were not a lot of scenes where we played together and could show our synergy. We were in our own places doing what we could for each other. If you were looking forward to our newly wed romance, you may not be as satisfied. But I can tell that YoonA was working hard to be supportive of me and I tried to do the same.”

YoonA also spoke about their lack of couple scenes saying, “Knowing that it was a show where I played as a newly wed couple with Lee Jong Suk acting as my husband, I thought there was no need to worry. It was one of the reasons that I decided to join the project. But there was physical distance between us despite being a married couple [in the show]. I was looking forward to spending some time together but that was not the case.”

The two added, “There are flashback scenes that have the romantic side of being a couple so that’s where the viewers can feel the love.”

‘Big Mouth’ premieres on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).

