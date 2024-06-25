Lee Jong Won, Kim Jaejoong, Jin Se Yeon, and Yang Hye Ji’s rom-com drama Bad Memory Eraser confirms August 2 premiere

Kim Jaejoong, Jin Se Yeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yang Hye Ji are all set for their new rom-com drama’s premiere. The highly-anticipated release is scheduled for this August. This new drama Bad Memory Eraser promises to portray a unique love story.

Kim Jaejoong and Jin Se Yeon's upcoming romance drama Bad Memory Eraser to premiere in August

On June 25, Bad Memory Eraser’s official broadcasting network MBN confirmed that the drama will premiere on August 2, 9:40 p.m. KST (6:10 p.m. IST).

Bad Memory Eraser is a rom-com drama that revolves around a man whose life is changed for the better by a memory eraser and a woman who holds the key to his fate.

More about Bad Memory Eraser

Former TVXQ member Kim Jaejoong is returning to K-dramas after 7 years with this new rom-com. He will headline the series as Lee Goon, a promising tennis player, who lost his self-esteem after a tragic accident. But with a memory eraser, he will able to get rid of his bad memories and regain the self-esteem and confidence needed in his career.

Jin Se Yeon known for Queen: Love and War (2019), will lead the drama alongside Kim Jaejoong. She will take on the role of Kyung Ju Yeon, a neuropsychiatrist at a neurological center. After Lee Goon’s memory manipulation, she becomes his fake first love.

Advertisement

Lee Jong Won, having starred in Knight Flower (2024), The Golden Spoon (2022), and more will embody the character of Lee Shin, Lee Goon’s popular younger brother who is also a star tennis player. Actor Lee Jong Won is expected to bring depth to the narrative by portraying the hidden wounds of a top sportsperson while also showcasing his bromance with Kim Jaejoong.

Nevertheless (2021) actress Yang Hye Ji is set to play Jeon Sae Yan. She is the interpreter for world-famous Tennis player Lee Shin. Yang Hye Ji’s addition to this drama is promising as she won the rookie actress title in the 2023 SBS Drama Awards for her outstanding performance in Revenant.

There’s much expectation from this versatile cast ensemble and how they will help unfold the narrative of Bad Memory Eraser. This upcoming MBN drama has been directed by Yoon Ji Hoon and the screenplay has been penned by Kim Na Young.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ballerina’s Kim Ji Hoon joins BTOB’s Sungjae and WJSN’s Bona in talks for fantasy historical drama Gwigoong; Report