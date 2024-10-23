Lee Joo Myung to play child actress turned star in Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee starrer MY YOUTH

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One's Lee Joo Myung has been confirmed as the cast of MY YOUTH alongside Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee. Lee Joo Myung is known for her roles in projects such as Like Flowers in Sand, Pilot, Kairos, and many more.

Song Joong Ki is known for his roles in dramas like Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun. Chun Woo Hee has worked on critically acclaimed projects like The Wailing and Be Melodramatic.

On October 23, it was confirmed that Lee Joo Myung will be leading MY YOUTH with Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee. She will be taking on the role of Mo Tae Rin, who started off as a child actor and grew up to be a big star. She is managed by Chun Woo Hee's character, Sung Je Yeon. Her life suddenly takes a turn as she reunites with her first love from school very unexpectedly.

Lee Joo Myung made her debut in 2017 with Man in the Shower. Over the years, she has been a part of hit projects like Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Missing: The Other Side, Hospital Playlist, and more.

MY YOUTH is an upcoming romance melodrama that is expected to premiere in 2025.

The story revolves around a man, Sunwoo Hae (played by Song Joong Ki), and a woman, Seong Jae Yeon (played by Chun Woo Hee), who were just kids when they first met each other. They reunite after 15 years as adults. But their lives are very different now, and they are struggling in their own ways.

The project has been directed by Lee Sang Yeob, who is known for hits like Yumi's Cells, A Piece of Your Mind, Shopping King Louie, and My Holo Love. Park Shi Hyun has written the screenplay. She has also worked on the globally popular series Run On.

Anticipation for this project runs high as the talented cast comes together with the crew.

