Lee Joon and Jang Hyuk to reunite in new historical drama 'Red Heart' along with Kang Han Na

Lee Joon, Jang Hyuk
Lee Joon, Jang Hyuk; Picture Courtesy: News1
On October 2nd, 'Red Heart', which aims to air in the first half of next year, announced the lead cast i.e. Lee Joon, Kang Han Na, and Jang Hyuk. 'Red Heart' is a fictional historical drama about the story of Seonjong, who became king due to his rebellion, and 'Lee Tae' (Lee Joon), who became the king of Joseon after that.It depicts the tense political confrontation between Lee Tae, who dreams of becoming an absolute monarch, and Park Gye Won (Jang Hyuk), who wants to turn the king into a 'flower of the royal family', and Yoo Jeong (Kang Han Na), a free-spirited person who gets caught up in a power struggle in the court.

In the drama, Lee Joon takes on the role of Lee Tae, who succeeds Seongjong as the king of Joseon. Lee Tae is a person who believes that any action is justified in order to achieve his goal, and attention is paid to how Lee Joon will express the changing character's emotional lines in the fierce battle of the royal court. Kang Han Na takes on the role of Yoo Jeong, a soul who is too advanced to be bound by strict Confucian doctrines and too free to be confined in a cubicle. Lee Tae falls in love with Yoo Jeong's freedom, and is named Crown Prince, which leads to a crisis in Yo Jeong's family and gets involved in a power struggle in the court.

Jang Hyuk takes on the role of Park Gye Won, a left Ui-jeong who presses Lee Tae and continues a tense conflict. Park Gye Won, who is a living power and is obeyed by everyone even without revealing his power, is a 'king maker' who says 'I will make a wise and benevolent king with my own hands' so that the foundation of Joseon will never be shaken by a tyrant again. In particular, Lee Jun and Jang Hyuk reunited with 'Red Single Heart' after 9 years since 'Iris 2' in 2013, and attention is focused on the acting and the chemistry they will share on screen as love and power rivals.

What do you think of the cast choice? 

Credits: News1


