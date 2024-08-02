Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho offcially join cast of 2 Days and 1 Night following Na In Woo's departure

Lee Joon and Jo See Ho have officially been confirmed to be a part of 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4. 2 Days & 1 Night is a popular variety show in which celebrities go on trips together. The show has garnered love from global viewers. Earlier this year, actors Na In Woo and Yeon Jung Hoon along with producer Lee Jung Kyu announced their departure from the show.

On August 2, KBS2 announced that actor Lee Joon and comedian Jo Sae Ho will be appearing as fixed members in the upcoming 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4. The final six members for the latest season include Kim Jong Min, who is the eldest member after 17 years with the show, Moon Se Yoon, DinDin, and Yoo Seon Ho as well along with Jo Se Ho and Lee Joon.

The network also announced that on August 2, all six cast members got together at the network headquarters to commence the filming of the first episode.

It will be exciting to see how the chemistry and dynamics between the cast members work out with the new addition of the talented celebrities.

2 Days & 1 Night has been around since 2007. In this show, the cast takes trips to various places in South Korea and enjoys their time for 2 days and 1 night. Not only that, they are also given missions to fulfill while they are on the trip.

Lee Joon is a former member of the group MBLAQ who are known for their songs like This is War and Stay. He made his debut as an actor in 2010 with the drama Jungle Fish. He has starred in various hits like Vampire Detective, My Father is Strange, The Escape of the Seven, The Silent Sea, and more.

Jo Se Ho is a South Korean comedian who is known for being a part of hit shows like Law of the Jungle, Yoo Quiz on the Block, Weekly Idol, Happy Together, and more. Earlier this April, he announced his marriage with his non-celebrity girlfriend.

