Lee Joon and Kang Han Na are victims of a warped love story in new teaser for ‘Bloody Heart’; WATCH

KBS unveiled the first teaser for the awaited historical drama ‘Bloody Heart’ starring Lee Joon, Kang Han Na and Jang Hyuk. In the teaser video released on April 4th, Lee Tae Seok (played by Lee Joon) with heaving shoulders starts walking towards the ministers who are offering orders. Young Lee Tae Seok (Park Ji Bin) and Lee Joon, both wearing mourning clothes, intersect, and the earnest voices of the two people, "Stay alive, please stay alive," resonate deeply in the hearts of the viewers.

Soon after, Young Yoo Jung (Shin Eun Soo) and Kang Han Na (Yoo Jung), who had tear-stricken faces, stared at the same place, causing curiosity. On the other hand, the sharp eyes of Park Gye Won (played by Jang Hyuk), appeared with the burnt bodies, overwhelming the atmosphere. Shin Eun Soo, who cried in the midst of the chaos, and the bodies of people piled up high like a tower, foretells that an uproar will occur, giving a feeling of tension that will make the viewers sweat.

Later, Lee Joon and Kang Han Na smiling brightly at each other under the rain of flowers, his guilty voice, “My poor queen, who has fallen because of me,” draws attention to the story of two people who were once in love and became completely sorrowful. Meanwhile, 'Bloody Heart', written by Yoo Young Eun and Park Pil Joo, will be broadcast for the first time at 9:30 pm KST on May 2, following 'Crazy Love'.

