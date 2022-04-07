Lee Joon and Kang Han Na transform into their characters in couple poster for ‘Bloody Heart’

In the couple poster released by 'Bloody Heart' on April 7th, Lee Joon (Lee Tae) and Kang Han Na (Yoo Jung) reveal the vague narrative of Lee Tae and Yoo Jung, who are in an ominous relationship. On the other hand, 'Bloody Heart' is a work in collaboration between Yoo Young Eun and Park Pil Joo, and will be broadcasted for the first time on the 2nd of May.

It is a fictional historical drama that begins when Lee Tae, the enemy of King Sunjong who became king after the rebellion, ascends to the throne of Joseon. Lee Tae’s father deposed the king with the help of Park Gye Won (Jang Hyuk) and his father became the king of a new dynasty.

After succeeding his father, Lee Tae then became the next king. Lee Tae believes any action is justifiable to achieve his goal. He wants to rule as an absolute monarch, but First Vice-Premier Park Gye Won opposes that idea. Park Gye Won is even more powerful than the king. Meanwhile, Yoo Jung is a daughter of a noble family. Lee Tae thinks of her as his wife. Due to that, her family gets involved in a power struggle in the royal court.

Lee Joon is a South Korean actor, singer, model and DJ. He is best known as a former member of the South Korean boy band MBLAQ. He had notable roles in ‘The Silent Sea’ (2021), ‘Gap Dong’ (2014), ‘My Father Is Strange’ (2017) and ‘Bulgasal’ (2021). Kang Han Na is a South Korean actress. She played several lead roles in films and television series, including ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ (2016), ‘Rain or Shine’ (2017), ‘Familiar Wife’ (2018), ‘Start-Up’ (2020) and ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’ (2021).

