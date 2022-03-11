Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Eun carry secrets in main poster for ‘Again My Life’; premiering on THIS date

On March 11th, SBS' new drama 'Again My Life' released a main poster featuring Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Eun. The poster contains the charisma of Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Eun, who are moving forward for the goal of punishing absolute evil. Lee Joon Gi's intense eyes looking somewhere and Kim Ji Eun's serious expression staring at him raise curiosity.

On the other hand, 'Again My Life' is based on the web novel of the same name by writer Lee Hae Nal and is about Kim Hee Woo, who worked as an enthusiastic prosecutor. While he investigated possible corruption related to a politician named Jo Tae Seob, he got killed by an unidentified man. However, Kim Hee Woo woke up and found himself alive again.

In other news, Kim Young Hoon of ‘Poongsan’ fame confirmed his role in the new SBS drama. Kim Young Hoon takes on the role of Kim Jin Woo, an aide who is nicknamed 'Little Jo Tae Seop' in the political arena, as a longtime henchman of politician Jo Tae Seop (Lee Kyung Young), who commits evil using his position and power.

He is good at a poker face and has the wit to turn the face of unfavorable things, and expresses a cold-blooded person who resembles Jo Tae Seop in a delicate and intense way, raising expectations further by foretelling that the drama will be immersed.

It is scheduled to premiere on April 8th, following 'Through The Darkness'.

ALSO READ: Shooting Stars 1st Teaser OUT: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin & more are a glitzy mess

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.