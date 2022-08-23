Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung’s Arthdal Chronicles season 2 begins filming?

The favourite mythical world of Arth is set to return! According to reports, ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ has begun the filming for its second season as of August 22. Earlier the cast members for the new season were revealed to be Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun, and Kim Ok Vin. The four also took part in a recent script reading that the tvN production revealed on August 9.

This will be considered as a new chapter in the history of Arth as the season 1 cast of Song Joong Ki who played the twins Eun Seom and Saya, as well as Kim Ji Won who played Tanya will not return. Jang Dong Gun as Tagon and Kim Ok Vin as Tae Al Ha, on the other hand, will reprise their respective roles. Reportedly, the first shoot of ‘Arthdal Chronicles 2’ took place somewhere in Gyeonggi-do. Though earlier scheduled to begin last week, the record-breaking rainfall in and around Seoul pushed the plans by a week.

It was reported that not only the main leads, Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung but other cast members also joined the first shoot in a happy atmosphere. It will resume the story right after the end of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ season 1 and is said to continue the story of heroes who will create their own legends in the mythical world.

Though season 1 aired in 2019 and season 2 was supposed to start filming by 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge delay to the plans. Fans have been looking forward to the new stories to be unveiled in the new chapter.

