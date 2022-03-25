Lee Joon Gi completely trusts Kim Ji Eun, Jung Sang Hoon & Kim Jae Kyung in ‘Again My Life’ teaser

On March 25th, SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Again My Life' released a teaser video featuring Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Jae Kyung, Hong Bi Ra, and Ji Chan. On the other hand, 'Again My Life' is broadcasted at 10 pm KST on April 8th.

The secondary teaser video begins with Kim Hee Woo's (Lee Joon Gi) closest aides Kim Hee Ah (Kim Ji Eun) and Lee Min Soo's (Jung Sang Hoon) unusual personalities. Kim Hee Ah is an unhappy super alpha girl with a lack of knowledge and appearance. In particular, the similar names Kim Hee Woo and Kim Hee Ah give a glimpse into the irresistible relationship between the two. In addition, attention is focused on how Lee Min Soo, who is curious about Kim Hee Woo, will change through meeting him, as revealed in the line "Because you are the only person who can deal with me" by Lee Min Soo.

The last person introduced is Kim Han Mi (Kim Jae Kyung), the person who is always in loggerheads with Kim Hee Woo but he finds a spark in her that he uses for his revenge. They slowly begin to understand each other.

‘Again My Life’ begins when Kim Hee Woo had the lowest ranking grades in high school. Through perseverance and hard work, he was able to attend university and pass his bar exam. In the present day, he is an enthusiastic prosecutor. While investigating a potentially corrupt politician, Kim Hee Woo is killed by an unidentified man, only to wake up fully alive.

