Lee Joon Gi gears up for revenge in new poster for SBS’ drama ‘Again My Life’ releasing on THIS date

The teaser poster for ‘Again My Life’ released on March 4th steals attention with the intense presence of Kim Hee Woo (Lee Joon Gi), who was killed again while trying to judge the evil political mogul Jo Tae Seop (Lee Kyung Young). The first episode will be out on April 8, 2022.

Lee Joon Gi, with his face close-up side by side, strongly embodies the before and after Kim Hee Woo's death, implying two lives: the first life in which Kim Hee Woo lived and the second life in the future. In particular, as if showing a determination not to miss the last chance seized on the road of death, the piercing eyes staring straight ahead make the viewer's breath stop. With the return of Lee Joon Gi, who devoted his first life to the realisation of justice, the performance of a prosecutor with the highest level of ability in revenge for his second life is foretold, making even the waiting exciting.

‘Again My Life’ depicts the life of Kim Hee Woo (Lee Joon Gi), an enthusiastic prosecutor. While he investigates possible corruption related to a politician named Jo Tae Seob Lee Kyung Young), he gets killed by an unidentified man. However, Kim Hee Woo wakes up and finds himself alive again.

Meanwhile, 'Again My Life' will be broadcasted for the first time on April 8, following 'Through the Darkness'.

ALSO READ: Thirty Nine Ep 5 & 6 Review: 4 favourite characters that won our hearts with their words and actions

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.