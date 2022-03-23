Lee Joon Gi, Kim Jae Kyung and more gear up for revenge in ‘Again My Life’ group and character posters

On March 23rd, SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Again My Life' released a group poster featuring the cast members gathered around actor Lee Joon Gi. The poster contains the force of prosecutor Kim Hee Woo (Lee Joon Gi) and his friends, who are self-proclaimed even worse monsters to catch the absolute evil Jo Tae Seop (Lee Kyung Young). While the charisma to subdue the inner circle of evil at once stands out, the faces of the characters who took off the veil stimulate curiosity.

The intense aura of Kim Hee Woo, burning with a desire for revenge that was not fulfilled in the first life, as well as the unusual transformation of Kim Hee Ah (Kim Ji Eun) and Lee Min Soo (Jang Sang Hoon), who keep by his side, add to the curiosity. Kim Seok Hoon (Choi Kwang Il)'s out-of-wedlock child Kim Han Mi (Kim Jae Kyung), a journalist who finally started living her life through Kim Hee Woo, Kim Hee Woo's high school classmate and senior prosecutor Kim Gyu Ri (Han Bira), and Park Sang Man (Ji Chan) who will be reborn as the most reliable supporters of Kim Hee Woo. Their unique presence, which raises the level of immersion, raises expectations.

Earlier, SBS had also unveiled the character posters for the drama. The five actors in the published character poster overwhelm the atmosphere with just their eyes. Lee Joon Gi, who transformed into Kim Hee Woo, a 'hot-blooded prosecutor who destroys the inner circle of the wicked', this time attracts attention with a face full of wrath to destroy it.

Kim Ji Eun plays a big role as Kim Hee Ah, a chaebol family who rejected being a part of the corruption. Kim Hee Ah, who has a soft and hard inner side, shows extraordinary charisma. She is a super alpha girl with outstanding intelligence, beauty, and a kind heart, as well as strong financial resources. As such Kim Hee Ah becomes entangled with Kim Hee Woo, interest in her performance as a female lead is gathered.

Lee Min Soo, who is a strong and strong man of Kim Hee Woo, was played by Jeong Sang Hoon. 'A man like a beast who doesn't show his claws' Lee Min Soo is a senior and friend of Kim Hee Woo's law department, and his eyes are focused on his incomprehensible eyes as if he hid his ambitions. His charm point is his personality that looks sloppy but never sloppy. Lee Min Soo, who was not interested in world affairs, meets Kim Hee Woo and starts to change, adding to the fun of the drama.

A facilitator who gives them strength is Kim Han Mi, a reporter. As revealed in the eyes staring at someone through the poster, Kim Han Mi is the only child of Kim Seokhoon (Choi Kwangil ), who spent her school days sadly. However, after she overcomes her pain through Kim Hee Woo, she helps him and fights for justice together. In addition, Kim Jae Kyung is expected to show her definite acting transformation through her character.

The bloody charisma of absolute evil is also unusual. Lee Kyung Young completely possessed Jo Tae Seop, the 'giant figure of power that moves Korea'. He is a cold-blooded kingmaker who mercilessly removes any obstacles to his path and disguises the face of evil with fake justice. The creepy reality hidden behind a kind smile goes beyond imagination.

On the other hand, SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Again My Life' will premiere on April 8th at 10PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Cho Yi Hyun on her chemistry with Lomon, possibility of season 2 & more

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the posters? Let us know in the comments below.