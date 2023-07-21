Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ok Vin and others join table read session for Arthadal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon

tvN's new Saturday show 'Arthadal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon' uncovered the content perusing site on July 21st. Arthadal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon is the new name for Season 2 of 'Arthdal Chronicles' and portrays the critical story of Tagon, Eunseom, Tanya, and Taealha, who compose various legends in the antiquated place that is known for Asdal, the fantasy of Arthdal composed by the proprietor of the sword. The Great Battle director Kim Kwang Shik and Korean ‘historical drama masters’ Kim Young Hyun and Park Sang Yeon, who developed original worldviews and characters, collaborated.

Arthadal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon starring Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ok Vin and others:

Jang Dong Gun added a weighty inclination to the job of Tagon, the principal ruler of Arthdal, who remained at the zenith of force after a frantic battle. The profound eyes added to the significant voice made it conceivable to measure the profundity of the long and long account of the Tagon character. Attention was also paid to Lee Joon Gi's performance, who will play both Eunseom and Saya simultaneously. Lee Joon Gi extensively displayed the sharp and light-footed side of the person Saya, a sworn companion, alongside the strong battling soul of Eunseom, the coordinated head of the Ago People. Kim Ok Vin's enthusiasm that saturates the personality of Taeal Ha, a carefully prepared lawmaker who involves anything for her own objectives, likewise drew consideration. Kim Ok Vin enamored the room with a strong articulation of Taeal Ha's relentless run and desire with a dark desire, and caused a solid impact. Kim Ok Vin's deadly appeal, which will sprout in the future with Taeal Ha, is expected.

Arthadal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon:

Yet again the production team of the show reviewed that it was a valuable encounter to feel the enthusiasm of the actors and the love of the work. Also, 'Arthadal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon' will show intriguing stories coming about because of different connections, including the inevitable showdown between the legend Tagon and Eunseom, who turned into his imposing adversary. They request that the fans anticipate seeing who will take over Arthdal and who will be the hero of another fantasy after the end of the extraordinary war. tvN's new Saturday show 'Arthadal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon' is scheduled to air in September.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Han Hyo Joo expresses her wishes to work with Jung Hae In; Fans enjoy adorable interaction