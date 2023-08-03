Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ok Vin, Jang Dong Gun starrer tvN drama Arthdal Chronicles 2 unveils ferocious legacy poster

tvN's Arthdal Chronicles: Sword of Aramoon has released a legacy poster and is grabbing the attention of fans. Firstly, through the teaser video, Arthdal Chronicles 2 allowed fans to see into the fictional world by portraying a powerful scene in which somebody dives a lightning-streaming blade into an old tree on an evening of heavy downpour. The poster features a sword and a bright light that draws attention to it. The sword, pierced in an old tree, appears as though it is puncturing the enemy's heart. In the hands and wrists of the individual who holds the sword, dark red veins that are going to burst rise tightly, and that power is communicated to the sword and hot blazes shoot out like lava through the cracks that stretch out minutely from the root to the tip of the blade.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Kim Ok Vin and Jang Dong Gun:

The newly released Legacy teaser video opens by illuminating the densely populated neighborhood of Asdal City. In Asdal City, there is a sculpture of Aramunhaesla, the pioneer behind the Asdal Association, riding the unbelievable pony Kanmor, burglarizing the look immediately. As though removing a chain that had been fixed from now onwards, the sword embedded into the sculpture creates light alongside dark smoke, transforming all that into ruins. Then, the figures of Tagon (Jang Dong Gun), Eunseom (Lee Joon Gi), Tanya (Shin Se Kyung) and Taeal Ha (Kim Ok Vin) brushed the cutting edge of the blade, and somebody raised the sword high out of sight, and lightning penetrated the thick downpour cloud and coursed through the tip of the sword. Over the picture of a blade push down through a break in an old tree and somebody breathing vigorously, the inquiry, "Who is the proprietor of the sword, who will possess Arthdal?" rings a bell.

About Arthdal Chronicles: Sword of Aramoon:

'Sword of Aramoon' is another name added for Season 2 of 'Arthdal Chronicles', which is supposed to be a drama that composed the historical backdrop of ancient Korean fantasy. The show, which is set in the world after around 8 years after Tagon took the throne as king, is the legend of Arthdal composed by the proprietor of the sword, which could be Tagon or Eunseom, It additionally portrays the portentous story of Tanya and Taealha.

