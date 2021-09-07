Lee Joon Gi, LOCO, Han Ji Min & more to join famous chef Baek Jong Won in Netflix’s ‘Paik’s Spirit’

Netflix is set to release an original series called ‘Paik’s Spirit’ that will have famous Korean chef Baek Jong Won meet other Korean stars from various fields for a good time, consuming alcohol and delicacies from different places. A teaser was shared ahead of the show’s premiere on October 1.

It begins with actress Han Ji Min’s bright smile as she greets the revered chef. She admits to being good at drinking and her rule of not turning to alcohol when she is sad. She also talks about the people who are too concerned about her casting and flaunts some drinking tricks.

Further, musicians Loco and Jay Park get together to meet Baek Jong Won. Bottles are opened and secrets are shared as the experienced man reveals unknown information about soju and special ingredients of various meals as the two young boys open up about their difficult early days.

Famous volleyball player and former captain of the South Korean National Team, Kim Yeon Koung joins him in another scene as she asks him to introduce her to a nice man. She does not shy away from mentioning the racism she has faced and fills herself with tasty food.

Na Young Seok, the man behind many known variety shows, has his own set of ‘feeling small’ moments, guffawing at inside jokes with Baek Jong Won. Kim Hee Ae, unlocks her troubles as she finds herself feeling intoxicated.

Lastly, actor Lee Joon Gi is his warm self while meeting the chef as he enjoys trying new stuff. It’s all fun and laughter as the two make the best of their time. Watch the teaser below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Beyond the Memory’ confirms cast lineup joining Shin Ha Kyun and Han Ji Min

Which Korean star are you the most excited to see on ‘Paik’s Spirit’? Let us know below.