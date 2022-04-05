Lee Joon Gi painstakingly plans his well-earned revenge on Lee Kyung Young in ‘Again My Life’ highlight reel

On April 5, SBS revealed the highlight reel for the upcoming courtroom drama starring Lee Joo Gi, Kim Ji Eun, Kim Jae Kyung and more. Lee Joon Gi (Kim Hee Woo) finds himself back to life after being beaten to death by Lee Kyung Young’s (Jo Tae Seob) henchman for trying to expose his corrupt ways. The drama will be released on April 8.

The reel further dives into his thirst for revenge as a mysterious figure in red gives him a second chance at life to properly take revenge on Jo Tae Seob. Kim Ji Eun (Kim Hee Ah), Jung Sang Hoon (Lee Min Soo) and Kim Jae Kyung (Kim Han Mi) join his rightful revenge and one can see how well prepared his team is as well. Kim Hee Ah is the genius and the youngest daughter of Cheonha Group’s CEO while Lee Min Soo is a lawyer who is funny and fierce and Kim Han Mi, whose fiery talks are just as strong as her prosecutor skills.

With his team, Kim Hee Woo began a war with Jo Tae Seob (Lee Kyung Young) who said, “If you wanted to break me, you should’ve destroyed the world that was created for me first,” and Kim Hee Woo gives a snarky remark, saying, “From today, I’ll break your world one brick at a time.”

Watch the highlight video here:

