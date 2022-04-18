Lee Joon Gi reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; Again My Life shooting halted?

On April 18, according to reports, actor Lee Joon Gi tested positive for the Coronavirus. The report also states that the actor has taken to self-quarantine as per the guidelines of the health authorities. This has resulted in the halt of filming for the ongoing drama ‘Again My Life’ that stars the actor in a lead role.

The SBS Friday-Saturday drama has reportedly cancelled filming for this week following the actor’s test results. However it has also been reported that there will be no change in the broadcasting schedule of the drama.

This comes after the second week broadcast for the drama that premiered on April 8. ‘Again My Life’ has received a positive response from viewers. Especially the well delivered acting of Lee Joon Gi and the gripping plot has been praised. It also stars Kim Ji Eun as the other lead on the show.

‘Again My Life’ tells the story of a man named Kim Hee Woo who is a prosecutor. He gets a second chance at life after being killed by the minion of a corrupt politician. He resumes his life from a younger age and gets to re-do many of his actions and hope for a different result this time around. The story has been adapted from a webtoon of the same name.

