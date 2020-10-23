  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lee Joon Gi REVEALS his acting secrets in new interview; Says ‘Crew members on set are my first viewers’

Flower of Evil star Lee Joon Gi recently opened up about his acting skills and more during an interview with Arena Homme Plus magazine.
94048 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 12:50 am
Lee Joon Gi REVEALS his acting secrets in new interviewLee Joon Gi REVEALS his acting secrets in new interview; Says ‘Crew members on set are my first viewers’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South Korean actor Lee Joon Gi recently spoke to Arena Homme Plus magazine and spoke in detail about his acting! In his interview with the magazine, the Flower of Evil star spoke about his passion for acting. “It’s a serious situation if I’m just doing the basics with my senses dulled,” he said. “I think it’s necessary for everyone, not just actors, to ask themselves, ‘Am I as fierce as I was in the past?'”

 

Lee Joon Gi also talked about how he tries to avoid using stunt doubles. “Performing action scenes is also acting,” he said. “If you do the action scenes yourself, then the camera can get close so you can convey the reason why this person is fighting. There’s no need to do a wide shot or show the actor from the back.”

 

The actor also said that he’s 100 percent satisfied with his job. “Acting isn’t standing alone and hypnotizing others; everyone needs to come together and move like an orchestra,” he said. “All the crew members on set are the first viewers. I trust in them and make myself open to possibilities. If I don’t do that, then my performance would be stagnant.”

 

“I like people and I need people,” said the actor. “I’m always together with the people around me, and joining together with them creates the person I am. These ‘links’ guide me, awaken me, and motivate me. The day after we go out drinking together, my voice is always hoarse. That’s because I like reading people more than I like reading books,” he concluded.

 

ALSO READ: Lee Joon Gi bids a fond farewell to Flower of Evil: I think this drama will last a long time in my mind

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Arena Homme Plus magazine, Getty Images

You may like these
BewhY ANNOUNCES marriage to girlfriend of 8 years; Says she’s the ‘greatest blessing in my life’
Red Velvet’s Irene APOLOGISES for ‘careless attitude’ towards stylist; Says ‘regretting my immature actions’
Wonderland: Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Gong Yoo and Choi Woo Sik starrer in talks to premiere on OTT platform
Descendants of the Sun alum Jin Goo signs his first movie in three years; To lead 'You Are So Precious to Me'
BTS members Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook chat with Indian media; Fans go WILD
Tale of the Nine Tailed: Lee Dong Wook reveals his goal for career; Talks about taking feedback from co stars
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement