Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Geun & more participate in script reading for ‘Arthdal Chronicles 2’

On August 9th, the tvN drama 'Arthdal ​​Chronicles 2' had a script reading with Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun, and Kim Ok Vin. 'Arthdal ​​Chronicles' is a drama depicting the fateful story of heroes who write different legends in the ancient land of Arth, and was broadcast in 18 episodes on tvN in 2019.

The drama was originally planned with the season system in mind, and immediately after the end of season 1, they expressed their desire for season 2. According to the wishes of the production team and viewers, the production of season 2 in 2020 was confirmed, but the schedule was postponed due to the aftermath of COVID-19. In the process, there was a change in the cast. Song Joong Ki (twins Eun Seom and Saya) and Kim Ji Won (Tanya) of season 1 decided not to appear in season 2. Accordingly, Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung joined as new cast members to lead Season 2. Jang Dong Gun as Tagon and Kim Ok Vin as Tae Al Ha will appear as they are. 'Arthdal ​​Chronicles 2', which recently finished casting and read the script, plans to start filming in August. Like Season 1, the script was written by Kim Young Hyeon and Park Sang Yeon, and directed by Kim Kwang Sik of the movie 'Ansiseong'.

Shin Se Kyung started as a child actress and had her breakthrough in 2009 with the sitcom ‘High Kick Through the Roof’. Since then she starred in the films ‘Hindsight’ (2011), ‘R2B: Return to Base’ (2012) and ‘Tazza: The Hidden Card’ (2014), as well as the television series ‘Deep Rooted Tree’ (2011), ‘The Girl Who Sees Smells’ (2015), ‘Six Flying Dragons’ (2015–2016), ‘The Bride of Habaek’ (2017), ‘Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me’ (2017–2018), ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ (2019) and ‘Run On’ (2020).

Lee Joon Gi rose to fame in his first leading role playing a clown in the critically acclaimed film ‘The King and the Clown’ (2005) and gained further recognition in the romantic comedy ‘My Girl’ (2005−06). Since then, he has diversified into other genres such as historical dramas (sageuk) and action thrillers. He is also known for his work in the ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ as Wang So. The popularity of his work overseas, especially in Asia, have established him as a top Hallyu star.

ALSO READ: The Sound Of Magic, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, A Korean Odyssey & more: Choose the best fantasy K-Dramas

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you excited for the drama? Let us know in the comments below.