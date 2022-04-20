Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung in talks to lead Season 2 of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’?

Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung might be taking over the lead roles in the highly anticipated second season of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’! Earlier this year, in February, the production company Studio Dragon confirmed that production for the second season is aiming to start this year, with the goal of broadcasting in 2023.

On April 20, industry representatives stated that Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung will be starring in the lead roles in season two of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’. To this, Lee Joon Gi’s agency responded with, “‘Arthdal Chronicles 2’ is one of the projects he’s reviewing.” A representative from Shin Se Kyung’s agency also responded to the reports with, “Shin Se Kyung received an offer to star in the second season and is reviewing it. Whether or not she will appear in it has not been confirmed yet.”

Following this, an official from Studio Dragon reportedly stated, “Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won have dropped out and the two actors [Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung] are considering the role.” The official also reportedly commented on the appearance of actor Jang Dong Gun who played the role of Tagon in season one, with, “We are currently checking.”

Season one of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’, regarded as the first Korean ancient fantasy drama was a big-budget venture. The show aired from June to September 2019 on tvN and Netflix and saw a star-studded cast, with actors Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Bin in leading roles.

Reportedly, season two will be set ten years into the future after the events of season one, hence the decision to approach Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung to take over the adult roles of the characters previously portrayed by Song Joong Gi and Kim Ji Won.