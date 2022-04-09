Lee Joon Gi starrer ‘Again My Life’ premieres with a strong start

SBS’ ‘Again My Life’ aired its first episode on April 8 and immediately shot up to the top of its time slot across all channels in the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49. The fantasy revenge drama stars Lee Joon Gi as Kim Hee Woo, a talented and passionate professor, who unjustly loses his life while trying to bring down a powerful and corrupt individual, but gets a second chance at life.

The episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent, and took first place among all the most-watched Friday-Saturday dramas airing on April 8. ‘Again My Life’ also recorded an average rating of 2.4 percent among the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49.

Airing in the same time slot, MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’, starring SF9’s Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong, Kim Hee Sun as Gu Ryun and Yoon Ji On as Im Ryung Gu was a close second, with an average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent recorded with its third episode. Although this was an increase from its second episode’s ratings, it falls short of its record-breaking premiere on April 1, which recorded an average rating of 7.6 percent nationwide and an average of 8.2 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, setting a new record.

Based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name, ‘Tomorrow’ is a fantasy drama, following a team of special grim reapers, part of the newly established 'Crisis Management Team'.

