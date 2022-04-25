Lee Joon, Jang Hyuk, Kang Han Na, Heo Sung Tae & more engage in battle in main trailer for ‘Bloody Heart’

The released preview video showed Lee Tae (Lee Joon) heading to the Jeongjeon in the midst of the clamor of the ministers to abdicate the Crown Prince. While suppressing his anger and saying, "Even if I have to tear my limbs, I will survive," he has strong conviction, while Lee Tae's eyes are full of tears as he faces Park Kye Won, raising curiosity.

On the other hand, the happy days of Lee Tae and Yoo Jung (Kang Han Na) are brief, and a crisis comes to them, attracting attention. To the voice of someone who said, “I would rather welcome you as a concubine than to go around here dangerously,” Lee Tae’s reply, “I met Gwa In, lost my parents, and became the daughter of a traitor." It foretells and creates a dangerous tension.

In particular, Park Gye Won's (Jang Hyuk) overwhelming charisma while dropping a knife on the floor takes the viewers' breath away. Then, Choi Ga Yeon (Park Ji Yoon) , who appeared boasting a noble beauty, heightened anxiety by declaring, "The meaning of the left image is mine, and my will is also the meaning of the gold statue."

Not only that, but Lee Tae, who was busily moving, quickly changed his gaze to cool and foreshadowed a tight confrontation with Park Gye Won, saying, "They've left, now it's the beginning", raising expectations for a more exciting narrative. Here, attention is focused on how Yoo Jeong, who vows, "I will catch the one who destroyed our family and the scholar's family, we will find it" will get through the tumultuous life of the Gujung Palace.

Meanwhile, 'Bloody Heart' will premiere on May 2.

ALSO READ: Yoon Kye Sang & Seo Ji Hye share a dizzying romance in the first teaser trailer for ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’; WATCH

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.