Lee Joon, Kang Han Na & Jang Hyuk are tied together by terrible fate in ‘Bloody Heart’ character posters

On April 14th, KBS released character posters for ‘Bloody Heart’ showing the sincere hearts of Lee Joon (Lee Tae), Kang Han Na (Yoo Jung), and Jang Hyuk (Park Gye Won), drawing attention. The historical drama would begin from May 9 at 6:00pm IST.

Lee Joon transformed into the next king Lee Tae Gyu, who dreams of becoming an absolute monarch. Contrary to his fragile appearance, his eyes are filled with different emotions, such as sadness and bitterness, which rob them of attention. The words, “I will live in my hell, so please live with a smile in your world,” conveys Lee Tae’s earnest wish that Yoo Jung, whom he is in love with, does not fall into a fierce court battle.

Kang Han Na is glamorous but shows off her unique dignity with a simple and elegant figure. Her very serious expression without a single smile, sparkling eyes, and the words, “Please protect your Majesty. I will protect you.” Combined with the copy, Yoo Jung's subjective charm is revealed. In anticipation of what Yoo Jung will take to survive in her bloody court, interest is also growing in the turbulence of her life that she will experience in the future, after meeting Lee Tae, the person who saved her and the person who made her live.

Lastly, Jang Hyuk has an intense aura like Park Gye Won, the most powerful man in Joseon, who has the appearance of a tiger and the image of a scholar, and overwhelms the viewers. The cry “Everything God does is for this country and Joseon” conveys the conviction of Park Gye Won, who wants to be a loyal servant more than anyone else. Moreover, his poker face and eyes shining like a wild beast seem to see through everything in the world, drawing attention to his 'Kingmaker' activity to make a merciful king.

