Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min’s Love Scout claims top spots in buzzworthy drama and actor rankings
Love Scout clinches the top spot on the buzzworthy drama list, with Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min leading the actor rankings.
Love Scout is an ongoing South Korean series starring the leading roles of Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min. The show is gaining extreme popularity with each new episode and has managed to grab the top spot on the most buzzworthy drama list. The show's plot follows two opposite individuals who eventually develop feelings for each other.
On January 20, 2024, Good Data Corporation released the weekly list of the TV dramas that generated the most buzz or most popularity among viewers, and Love Next Door took the first spot. Furthermore, Lee Jun Hyuk, the lead actor of the show, ranked first on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members. On the other hand, the lead female actor, Han Ji Min, took the second spot on the list.
The company compiles weekly rankings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas currently airing or soon to air.
The Tale of Lady Ok claimed the second spot on both lists: the drama secured second place, while its stars Choo Young Woo and Lim Ji Yeon took the third and fourth spots, respectively, on the actor list. When the Stars Gossip climbed to third place on the drama list, with lead actor Lee Min Ho rising to eighth on the actor rankings.
Meanwhile, the new romance Motel California debuted in fourth place on the drama list, as its leads, Lee Se Young and Na In Woo, entered the actor rankings in sixth and tenth place, respectively.
Check out the top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz:
- Love Scout
- The Tale of Lady Ok
- When the Stars Gossip
- Motel California
- Check in Hanyang
- Iron Family
- Namib
- Who Is She!
- Cinderella Game
- My Merry Marriage
Check out the top 10 actors that generated the most buzz:
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Han Ji Min
- Choo Young Woo
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Cha Joo Young
- Lee Se Young
- Lee Hyun Wook
- Lee Min Ho
- Lee Jung Jae
- Na In Woo
