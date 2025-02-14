Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min's Love Scout Finale: Release date, time, what to expect from last episode and more

The much-loved romance drama Love Scout is set to air its highly anticipated finale today, February 14, bringing an emotional yet heartwarming conclusion to the story that has hooked audiences since its premiere. Fans worldwide are eager to witness the final chapter of Kang Ji Yun and Yu Eun Ho’s journey, as the series promises a memorable send-off filled with romance, warmth, and a satisfying resolution.

For South Korean viewers, the final episode will air on SBS TV at 10:00 PM KST. Meanwhile, international fans, including those in India, can stream it on Viki at 6:20 PM IST. With its finale coinciding with Valentine’s Day, expectations are high for an episode that delivers both romance and a fitting conclusion to the beloved series.

Love Scout stars Han Ji Min as Kang Ji Yun, a highly successful CEO who is brilliant at her job but struggles in other aspects of life, and Lee Jun Hyuk as Yu Eun Ho, her competent and reliable secretary who not only excels at his work but also takes care of household chores and childcare with ease. Throughout the series, Ji Yun and Eun Ho’s relationship has gone through numerous ups and downs, but their bond has only grown stronger with time.

Ahead of the finale, newly released stills from the upcoming episode offer a peek into Ji Yun and Eun Ho’s quiet and serene moments together. The images depict the couple in a relaxed and intimate setting, sharing precious everyday experiences. One still captures them waking up late on a lazy morning, basking in the comfort of each other’s presence. Another shows them enjoying a peaceful drink on a rainy day, relishing the simple joys of life.

These tender moments come as a well-deserved respite for the couple, who have endured hardships throughout the series. In the previous episode, Ji Yun faced a major crisis when her company, Peoplez, became entangled in an investment fraud scandal, resulting in a severe blow to its credibility. The situation put Ji Yun under immense pressure, threatening both her career and reputation. However, she refused to give in to despair, drawing strength from Eun Ho, who remained steadfastly by her side, and from the unwavering loyalty of her employees.

As the show’s final episode aligns perfectly with Valentine’s Day, it feels like a gift to viewers who have followed Ji Yun and Eun Ho’s love story from the beginning. The preview clip teases a sweet date between the couple, featuring a moment where Ji Yun, who previously never had time to unwind, enjoys a quiet daytime drink with Eun Ho.

The drama’s production team shared their thoughts ahead of the finale, stating, “Today, ‘Love Scout’ comes to an end. Please stay tuned to see what kind of perfect ending Ji Yun and Eun Ho will create. We promise to deliver a time that will feel like a gift that exceeds your expectations”, as quoted by Soompi.

The show has beautifully portrayed the idea that love is not just about grand gestures but also about standing by someone through thick and thin. Don’t miss the final episode of Love Scout, airing tonight!