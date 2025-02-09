Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min’s Love Scout leads weekly ranking as ‘Most-watched miniseries’ ahead of finale

The popular romance drama Love Scout continues to engage audiences, solidifying its position as the most-watched miniseries of the week. With just one episode left before its highly anticipated conclusion, the series has seen a surge in viewership, reflecting its strong grip on fans who eagerly await the final chapter of Kang Ji Yun and Yoo Eun Ho’s unconventional love story.

On February 8, Love Scout delivered a stellar performance in ratings, soaring to an average nationwide rating of 11.7 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. This impressive figure secured its top spot across all channels during its time slot, nearly matching its all-time high of 11.8 percent from the previous week.

The drama follows Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a highly ambitious and confident CEO of a leading headhunting company. In the cutthroat world of executive recruitment, Ji Yun has built a reputation for her ruthless efficiency, prioritizing her career above all else. However, outside of her professional domain, she struggles with basic everyday tasks, depending heavily on her secretary, Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk). Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is warm-hearted, responsible, and known for his strong parenting skills as a dedicated single father. His ability to balance work, home life, and the complexities of human relationships serves as a contrast to Ji Yun’s all-business demeanor. With Love Scout reaching its peak in popularity, all eyes are on the upcoming finale.

While Love Scout continues to lead among miniseries, it faces competition from other dramas airing in the same time slot. Motel California, another ongoing series, recorded a nationwide rating of 3.5 percent as it approaches its final week. Meanwhile, the newly premiered drama For Eagle Brothers demonstrated remarkable success, securing an impressive 16.4 percent viewership for its third episode, making it the highest-rated program of any kind on Saturday.

On the other hand, When the Stars Gossip struggled to maintain its audience, experienced a slight dip in ratings to 1.9 percent. Similarly, Check in Hanyang started its final week with a nationwide average of 2.6 percent, indicating a steady but modest performance.