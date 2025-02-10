Lee Jun Hyuk, Han Ji Min’s Love Scout named most buzzworthy drama of the week; Ju Ji Hoon tops actor rankings

The romantic drama Love Scout has once again captured the public’s attention, reclaiming its position as the most talked-about series of the week. According to Good Data Corporation, which tracks online engagement through news articles, social media buzz, blog discussions, and video content, Love Scout ranked No. 1 on the list of TV dramas generating the most discussion.

Adding to the drama’s growing influence, its lead actors, Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min, made major strides on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, landing at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry and excellent performances continue to draw admiration from audiences, making Love Scout a must-watch series.

Meanwhile, When the Stars Gossip climbed to No. 2 on the drama rankings, proving its steady rise in popularity. The show’s leading stars, Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, also gained recognition, securing the No. 6 and No. 10 spots on the actor list. Motel California maintained its strong presence at No. 3, with its leads Na In Woo and Lee Se Young earning spots at No. 8 and No. 9 on the actor rankings.

The historical drama Check in Hanyang saw a boost in engagement, landing at No. 4, while For Eagle Brothers jumped to No. 5, demonstrating growing anticipation from viewers. Other notable dramas on the list included Namib (No. 6), My Merry Marriage (No. 7), and Cinderella Game (No. 8). Excitement is also building for upcoming dramas, with Undercover High School making its debut at No. 9, followed closely by Buried Hearts at No. 10, both ranking before their official premieres.

While the drama rankings focus on series airing on broadcast television, the newly expanded actor list now includes stars from OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms as well. This week, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call lead Ju Ji Hoon took the No. 1 spot as the most buzzworthy drama actor, while his co-star Choo Young Woo followed closely at No. 4. The Queen Who Crowns also had strong representation, with its leads Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook securing the No. 5 and No. 7 positions.