Lee Jun Young and Jung Eun Ji's rom-com 24 Hour Health Club to air on THIS date in April; check out first stills

Lee Jun Young is set to be back on the small-screen next month after Melo Movie with another rom-com. He will star opposite Apink's Jung Eun Ji in the drama, titled 24 Hour Health Club (also known as 24/7 Fitness Center). He will take on the role of a gym owner and a top bodybuilder. The newly released stills of the drama by KBS on February 26, features him in short, choppy hairs, having a determined look on his face, bringing out the intensity of his character.

Lee Jun Young will play the role of Do Hyun Joong, who weighs less than 1.5 kilograms at birth, and is hell bent on changing his weak physique. Through his unwavering dedication to fitness, he becomes a gymrat, ultimately triumphing at the esteemed Mr. David bodybuilding competition. However, he mysteriously disappears, then returns, not as a champion, but as the humble owner of a neighborhood gym.

There he comes across Lee Mi Ran (Jung Eun Ji), who joins the gym as a member to grow fitter and transform herself after a hurtful breakup. Initially determined to hustle for a changed physical appearance, she finds Do Hyun Joong's training extremely intense and tiring. Now we will have to wait till the drama premieres on April 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST to find out whether she will hold on or quit it.

The first look stills of 24 Hour Health Club also introduces us to its supporting cast. It includes two staff members of the gym, with opposite dynamics with the gym owner. They are played by Single in Seoul's Lee Mi Do and Seoul Busters' Lee Seung Woo. Lee Mi Do takes on the role of Rosa, a veteran staff member who skillfully manages the gym's toughest clients while keeping a watchful eye on the second-generation owner, Do Hyun Joong. She is wary of him as sees as an outsider.

Lee Seung Woo stars as Alex, the gym's charming and muscular mascot, affectionately known as the "Baby-faced Muscle Man". With his soft features contrasting his well-built physique, Alex follows Do Hyun Joong with devotion. The other three cast– Park Sung Yeon, Lee Ji Hye, and Hong Yoon Hwa, form the gym’s hilarious troublemaker “Witch Trio”.