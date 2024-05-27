Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin starrer Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella is one of the most interesting rom-com K-dramas dropping this year. The story will make you laugh and keep you entertained while making you want to believe in love once again.

Release Date and Time of Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella will premiere on May 31, 2024, Friday at 12:30 PM KST (9 AM IST)

Where to Watch Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella?

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella will premiere on TVING in South Korea and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ in selected regions worldwide.

Genre

Romantic Comedy

Plot

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella also known as Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale is a fun-filled romantic comedy that follows a common girl Shin Jae Rim whose father has left her with a shocking last wish: marry someone rich. The absurd wish of the father puts her on the spot but with time she makes peace with it and decides to find herself a Prince Charming and transform into a real-life Cinderella.

Shin Jae Rim gets a job as a manager at an exclusive social club to fulfill her wish of marrying a prince on a white horse in other words a rich man. When she meets Moon Cha Min, the handsome and rich chaebol heir, she decides to pursue him hold on to him tightly and never let go. He is also the CEO of the social club she joined as a manager.

However, Moon Cha Min is a man who does not believe in love and likes to remain in seclusion. He also does not like women who dream of becoming Cinderella, so he challenges Shin Jae Rim if she can actually make her dream come true which she accepts.

The equation between Moon Cha Min and Shin Jae Rim though starts with a few bumps, but their hate might soon turn into love. The storyline will be further spiced up with Moon Cha Min’s chaebol fiancee Ban Dan Ah and a self-made charming movie director Baek Do Hong who is interested in Shin Jae Rim.

Cast

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella’s lead cast will make you swoon as they will win your heart with their charming visuals and captivating acting skills.

Lee Jun Young will be seen in the lead role of the arrogant chaebol prince Moon Cha Min. Moon Cha Min does not trust people, he is a cynic who believes everyone works out of selfishness and nothing else. He does not believe in love and hates women who dream of becoming Cinderella. Moon Cha Min is a man who enjoys independence and living alone, he wants to live alone forever. Lee Jun Young was recently seen in the lead role in The Impossible Heir as Kang In Ha. He is known for the movies Love and Leashes, Brave Citizen and Badland Hunters and K-dramas Let Me Be Your Knight and May I Help You.

On the other hand, Pyo Ye Jin will be seen portraying the charming, adorable, and confident Shin Jae Rim. Shin Jae Rim wants to marry Prince Charming and become a 21st-century Cinderella. However, she is a driven woman who is ready to make her dreams come true, ride a white horse herself, and pursue love without any restraints. Pyo Ye Jin is noted for her roles in K-dramas Taxi Driver, Moon In The Day, and Our Blooming Youth.

Supporting Cast

The charming supporting cast of Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella begins with Kim Hyun Jin who will play Baek Do Hong, a charming and handsome movie director whose movie was a major hit. He is a self-made rich man different from other chaebols in the social club. He is also interested in Shin Jae Rim and gazes at her endearing at times.

Meanwhile, Song Ji Woo will be seen as the snotty rich chaebol princess Ban Dan Ah and fiancee of Moon Cha Min who is marrying him for freedom and does not have any feelings for him. She adorns herself in big frilly dresses and likes to wear luxury brands. She might appear graceful but her hidden personality comes at the front when she sees Moon Cha Min slipping away.

So get ready to indulge in some heartfelt chemistry between Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin in Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella.

