Lee Jun Young confirms 2026 military enlistment, announces retirement from singing career

Actor Lee Jun Young is enlisting in the military soon. While it was a fact many were aware of due to his 1997 birth year, the star has now confirmed his plans with an update, giving an estimate to his enlistment.

Lee Jun Young reveals thoughts on military enlistment

Sharing his plans during a recent chat with Korean media, he said, “Since I’m set to enlist this year, I pre-filmed several projects in advance.” Having to be away from the public eye for at least 18 months and more, depending on his type of military service, it is valid to feel sad about leaving. However, instead of focusing on having regrets about leaving during this peak in his career, he is thinking about giving himself a break from his demanding work, “I don’t feel regret. I think I’ll actually feel relieved. Physically, it has been very exhausting.”

Lee Jun Young had a busy year in 2025, starring in not one, not two, but an impressive four projects in total. He starred in main roles in Melo Movie, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Weak Hero Class 2, and Pump Up the Healthy Love. He also made a special appearance in The Queen Who Crowns.

His other confirmed cameos for 2026 include Our Sticky Love and Literalism (working title). Meanwhile, he will also take on a lead role in two projects, Reborn Rookie, dropping this month, and Four Hands, releasing later this year. It is unlikely the audience will forget him anytime soon.

Moreover, once a member of the K-pop boy group U-KISS, he has now shared his plans to drop that part of his life, “I don’t have any plans as a singer going forward. LAST DANCE was my final album that’s why I named it that. I don’t know what the future holds, but for now, I think I ended it well.” He added that while initially as a part of a team, singing used to be his main profession. It has since turned into an occasional activity, giving way for his new career- acting.

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