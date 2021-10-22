Lee Jun Young, JR, Jung In Sun & more look charismatic in new character posters for 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

SBS’ upcoming drama 'Let Me Be Your Knight' has released a colourful set of character posters!'Let Me Be Your Knight' is a star-studded new romance drama between a popular idol band named LUNA and a woman pretending to be a doctor who unexpectedly winds up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member.

U-KISS’ Lee Jun Young will star as LUNA’s leader, vocalist and producer Yoon Tae In; NU’EST’s JR will play bassist Lee Shin; AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun will play keyboardist Woo Ga On; former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung will play drummer Kim Yoo Chan, and Jang Dong Joo will play sub-vocal Seo Woo Yeon. Meanwhile, Jung In Sun will star as travel guide-turned-fraudulent physician In Yoon Joo, who ends up moving in with them under fake pretenses.

The new posters introduce each of the six main characters by revealing what music means to them since the drama is set in the world of K-pop and idols. Each character describes what music means to him/her. Jung In Sun's Yoo Joo expresses her shock when asked to treat a musical prodigy. While, Lee Jun Young's Yoon Tae In asserts that music comes naturally to him, like breathing. JR’s poster features Lee Shin cheerfully saying that music is what makes him the freest.

Yoon Ji Sung’s poster reveals Kim Yoo Chan’s inner honesty, with the caption reading that music is just a means to become famous. The caption on Kim Dong Hyun’s poster hints at Woo Ga On’s past trauma. He says that music helps him forget everything else. Finally, Jang Dong Joo’s poster captures his character Seo Woo Yeon’s romantic side, when he reveals that music is like first love, something one pursues with a pure heart.

You can check the posters below:

'Let Me Be Your Knight' premieres on November 7 at 11:05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST) on SBS Drama.

