Lee Jung Eun and Cha Seung Won are all smiles in warm poster for tvN’s new drama ‘Our Blues’

In the published poster for 'Our Blues', Choi Han Soo (Cha Seung Won) and Jung Eun Hee (Lee Jung Eun) are sitting together in the sunlight. A warm smile blooms in the appearance of the two reminiscing the memories of their old youth. The two are classmates who share their school days, when they enjoyed being with their friends the most, and even had a heartbreaking dream. Currently, he has a middle-aged face, but his smile shows the freshness of youth.

The copy of 'My eternal friend, my eternal first love' makes us guess the relationship between the two. Choi Han Soo is Jung Eun Hee's first love and old friend. The two friends who met after a long time focus on what kind of story they will share and how their youth memory journey will unfold. It is said that Cha Seung Won and Lee Jung Eun portrayed the story of Choi Han Soo and Jung Eun Hee, who expressed their experiences through acting, sometimes thrilling and sometimes bitter.

The production team said, ‘It's reassuring to have Cha Seung Won and Lee Jung Eun who open the door to 'Our Blues'. We ask for a lot of interest in the episode of 'Hansu and Eunhee' with the two actors who will show off the bittersweet chemistry of middle-aged people.

tvN's new Saturday drama 'Our Blues' is a collaboration between writer Noh Hee Kyung and director Kim Gyu Tae, who created well-made dramas such as 'Live', 'It's Okay, That's Love', and 'That Winter, The Wind Blows'. Starring Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Hye Ja, Ko Doo Shim, and Uhm Jung Hwa, the drama will premiere on April 9th.

