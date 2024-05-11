She’s Different Day and Night is an upcoming South Korean drama which will be releasing in the coming days. Starring Lee Jung Eun and Jeong Eun Ji in the lead roles, the plot of the series follows a woman who suddenly happens to switch her body at night. The teaser poster for the series has been revealed, creating anticipation among fans.

She’s Different Day and Night releases teaser poster

On May 10, 2024, the production team of the upcoming series titled She’s Different Day and Night released a teaser poster. In the image, a young woman wearing a pair of glasses along with a scarf, and a yellow shirt can be seen. However, in the same costume, a considerably older woman can be seen standing beside her. Moreover, the caption in the middle asks the audience to guess who is the real one among the two.

The plot of the series follows a woman, Lee Mi Jin, who is looking for a job since a very long time. However, she suddenly finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman who is a skilled prosecutor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Jeong Eun Ji takes on the role of Lee Mi Jin, the original version of the woman who is in her 20s and searching for a job. Meanwhile, Lee Jung Eun captures the character, who is the older version with the name Im Soon, who successfully lands a job with her experience and skills.

Advertisement

More about She’s Different Day and Night

Apart from Lee Jung Eun and Jeong Eun Ji, the cast ensemble of the series also includes Choi Jin Hyuk, Baek Seo Hoo, Yoon Byung Hee, and more. Directed by Lee Hyeong Min, who has previously also created shows like I’m Sorry, I Love You, and Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, it is expected that the upcoming show will also have an amazing storyline with strong characters.

The plot of the series follows a young woman, Lee Min Jin, in her 20s who is a diligent aspiring civil servant and has been appearing for exams for a long time. However, she lands no job even after trying for a long time. In contrast, Im Sol earns herself a good job with the experiences gathered by Lee Min Jin’s various part-time gigs throughout the years. The show is scheduled to be released on June 15, 2024, on the JTBC network.

ALSO READ: TWICE’s Nayeon announces solo comeback with brand new album, set to release on June 2024