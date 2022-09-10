Lee Jung Jae and Hwang Dong Hyuk celebrate the passing of ‘Squid Game Day’ resolution in L.A.

The event was attended by director Hwang Dong Hyuk, who made the squid game, lead actor Lee Jung Jae , and CEO Kim Ji Yeon of the production company Cyron Pictures. Director Hwang said, “It has been a year since the Squid Game was released, and I am so honored and happy that this day was established.”

As the drama ' Squid Game ' celebrated its 1st anniversary, a proclamation ceremony was held to announce the establishment of 'Squid Game Day' at City Hall in Los Angeles, California, USA. Last month, the Los Angeles City Council adopted a resolution designating September 17 every year as Squid Games Day. The city of LA commemorated the contribution of this drama to the development and harmony of the Asian-Pacific community through the proclamation ceremony.

“LA is like my second hometown. I studied film at the University of Southern California (USC) for 4 years and then worked in LA for 2 years, nurturing my dream of becoming a film director.” Lee Jung Jae said, "I think there are a lot of special anniversaries in LA, but I sincerely hope that the squid game day will be the most enjoyable and fun and the most passionate day of harmony with friends and family."

On behalf of the squid game team, CEO Kim delivered the drama's trademark green sportswear to the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti. Then, a friendly atmosphere was created by asking them to wear this costume on Halloween this year.

CEO Kim said, "I was also happy to hear that members of the Asian community and many Asians in the entertainment industry felt proud." Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti said that the squid game contributed to the expansion of cultural diversity. “The world's most watched non-English-speaking drama, ‘Squid Game’, made history,” said Korean-American city councilman John Lee, who initiated the resolution.

