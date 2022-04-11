Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun to reprise their roles in the second season of ‘Squid Game’?

On April 9, director Hwang Dong Hyuk appeared on 'Deadline Contenders Television' held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California with actor Park Hae Soo and said, "Sung Ki Hoon will definitely come back. He will be returning, The frontman will also come back."

Sung Ki Hoon, played by Lee Jung Jae, hinted at his return at the end of Season 1. The frontman, played by Lee Byung Hun, was also expected to appear in the subsequent season, but this is the first time that the return of the frontman has been mentioned in public. Earlier, at various awards ceremonies, director Hwang Dong Hyuk jokes, "A twin brother or sister of Jo Sang-woo (Park Hae Soo) and Kang Sae Byeok (Jung Ho Yeon) may appear" when asked to tell about the characters in season 2.

On this day, director Hwang Dong Hyuk said, "I hope that works like 'Squid Game' have opened the door to some degree.” Lastly, Hwang Dong Hyuk said about his next film, 'Killing Old People Club', "For this project and future projects, we have to consider political polarization, cultural differences, the current environmental and climate change. I will continue to observe and criticize these themes in the future and incorporate them into my work.”

On the other hand, Park Hae Soo talked about his character, "He is a character that can be seen in everyday life," and said, "I approached the character without thinking of him as a villain from the beginning. Rather, he was a person who was influenced by the situation and environment he was in."

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.