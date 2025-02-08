Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun’s Squid Game season 2 wins Best Foreign Language Series at Critics Choice Awards 2025
Squid Game season 2 starring Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun grabs the Best Foreign Language Series at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.
Squid Game season 2, the second installment of the hit series and global phenomenon, continues to make headlines. The highly anticipated installment of the survival thriller has clinched the Best Foreign Language Series award at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. Starring Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun and Wi Ha Joon in the leading roles, the show continues to make a mark on the international award scene, cementing Squid Game as one of the most influential series in television history