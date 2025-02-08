Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun’s Squid Game season 2 wins Best Foreign Language Series at Critics Choice Awards 2025

Squid Game season 2 starring Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun grabs the Best Foreign Language Series at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

By Hrishita Das
Published on Feb 08, 2025  |  11:18 AM IST |  4.8K
Squid Game season 2 poster: courtesy of Netflix
Squid Game season 2 poster: courtesy of Netflix

Squid Game season 2, the second installment of the hit series and global phenomenon, continues to make headlines. The highly anticipated installment of the survival thriller has clinched the Best Foreign Language Series award at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. Starring Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun and Wi Ha Joon in the leading roles, the show continues to make a mark on the international award scene, cementing Squid Game as one of the most influential series in television history
 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Hrishita Das

Hrishita Das is a Korean entertainment writer at Pinkvilla, specializing in all things K-pop, K-dramas, and the dynamic

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles