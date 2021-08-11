Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo work hard to survive in the new teaser for ‘Squid Game’

'Squid Game', in which Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo are starring, will be released on September 17th. The story is of people who participate in a mysterious survival game with a prize of 45.6 billion Won, risking their lives to become the ultimate winner. It is a dark thriller which is similar to the Japanese series ‘Alice in the Borderland’.

The teaser poster, which was released on the 11th along with the news of the release, has a copy of “45.6 billion, destroying the children of adults” and a man in a green sweatshirt and dragging him on the ground with circles, triangles, and squares symbolizing the 'squid game'. A man in a slender pink uniform and a large box with a pink ribbon attracts attention.

The first teaser trailer is also interesting. The players risking their lives to play the game stir up the tension and raise the tension. The 456 participants, who are gathered at the edge of a cliff and gather in an unknown place, run for 45.6 billion won, one game a day. The cost of failing the game is each person's life, and only one person who survives to the end takes everything.

How did people of various ages, occupations, and stories come to participate in the game, and the curiosity of who is hosting this huge game deepens. In addition, the vivid colors and the strong contrast created by the friendly spaces and the participants' father Gyu-hwan make people look forward to the different visuals and stories that 'Squid Game' will show.

'Squid Game', starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Oh Young Soo, Wi Ha Jun, Jeong Ho Yeon, Heo Seong Tae, Kim Joo Ryeong, etc., will be released on Netflix on September 17th in 190 countries around the world.

